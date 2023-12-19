HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says all Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 72 are closed due and one person is in serious condition after a wreck on Chapman Mountain.

HPD said all eastbound lanes of Highway 72 from Epworth Drive to Moores Mill Road are shut down due to what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck.

The department said on person has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities asked that drivers avoid the area as officers are actively working the scene.