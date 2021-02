HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say a major road will be closed for most of Monday’s morning commute.

According to HPD, multiple wrecks have closed Governors Drive from California Street to Monte Sano Blvd.

Anyone commuting in from the east, such as Hampton Cove or Owens Cross Roads, will need to take an alternate route:

Eastern Bypass to US-72

Monte Sano Blvd. to Bankhead Parkway

Cecil Ashburn Dr.