HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has closed a part of Governors Drive due to a motor vehicle accident.

HPD said as of 7:56 p.m. the department has a portion of Governors Drive near Bassett Street due to an accident.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital after the wreck. He said it appeared a vehicle hit a power pole.

HPD said a powerline is in the roadway blocking westbound traffic. The department said Huntsville Utilities is responding to the scene to fix the damage

The department said that residents should use alternate routes at this time and expect an extended road closure as utility crews work to repair the damage.

Authorities said an update will be sent when Governors is reopened.