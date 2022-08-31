HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Crews with Huntsville Utility Natural Gas Operations will close a portion of Big Cove Road on Wednesday while they work on improvements in the area.

According to Huntsville Utilities Spokesman Todd Long, the closure will start at 7:30 a.m. and extend from the intersection of Montdale Road to Covewood Drive.

The area is expected to be closed until at least 3 p.m.

Drivers who use that route are being asked to find alternate routes if at all possible. Anyone who cannot avoid driving through the area are being advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.

Long says drivers can expect shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience as they work to improve their services in the area.