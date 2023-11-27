HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities with HEMSI say one person is dead and three others are injured after a wreck on Highway 431 near Hampton Cove.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the two-vehicle accident occurred in the 6400 block of Highway 431 South. The department said southbound traffic is being diverted to Caldwell Lane at this time.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. He said three others were injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

Webster said one is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition. He said the last person received non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

News 19 has reached out for more information and will provide updates as they become available.