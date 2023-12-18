HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Pope Francis is allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples. This came in an announcement made by the Vatican on Monday.

The declaration came in “Fiducia Supplicans: On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings”.

The shift in policy is aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

News 19 reached out to the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, which oversees many of the Catholic churches in the Huntsville area for information. A spokesperson told News 19, that what’s in the document “contains no changes to doctrine or policy.”

The spokesperson said they would be giving News 19 more information, but at this time we haven’t heard back. However, they did provide News 19 a copy of the document.

In it, it is made clear that the Catholic church believes that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman only. However, the document says blessings for same-sex couples should not be denied.

Michael Winters, a fellow at Sacred Heart University, a Catholic institution, explained to News 19 that there are some caveats to the directive. Including that a blessing between same-sex couples may in no way resemble a wedding.

“It was very clear in this document that these blessings cannot be part of a liturgy, they cannot be part of anything that looks like a marriage, it cannot be done by anybody just to suggest that it’s like marriage, but people who are in good faith and are asking for the lord into their lives, they want a blessing that’s all, and give it to them,” Winters said.

The directive comes as an elaboration of a letter that Pope Francis sent five conservative Cardinals in October, as a response to their questions. The document said, “an exhaustive moral analysis should not be placed as a precondition for conferring it [a blessing.”

It also said, “For, those seeking a blessing should not be required to have prior moral perfection.”

Winters told News 19 that he interprets it as the pope paving the way for more people to feel welcomed.

“I think the intent of this was to make people feel more welcomed, more accepted, absolutely” Winters said. “In reality, I don’t think most gay people are looking to the bishop or the bishop of Rome, the pope, for guidance for how to live their lives” he added.

News 19 reached out to several LGBTQIA+ groups in Huntsville for their take on the directive.

At this time, we haven’t heard back from those groups.