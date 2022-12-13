The Huntsville Police Dept. conducted a search of Jemison High School and placed it on lockdown after a report of an active shooter.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a possible active shooter at Jemison High School early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD told News 19 that officers conducted a search of the entire school campus along with checking security cameras for a possible suspect.

White says at this time, there is no evidence of a shooter on school cameras between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. They also said there are no victims.

The Huntsville City Schools provided the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Jemison/McNair campus has been placed on lockdown. While there do not appear to be any credible reports of any incidents at this time, there is a prominent police presence on campus. Normal operations will resume as quickly as possible. We ask families and visitors to avoid coming to campus at this time. Only authorized staff and law enforcement will be allowed access to our building. Huntsville City Schools

According to District Chief Reginald Roberts with Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), a call came in about a shooting around 8 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Huntsville Police Department, Rescue Squad and HEMSI all responded to the scene.

Authorities will provide an update when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.