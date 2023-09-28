HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for an infant they believe to be in danger and her teen mother.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officials say 7-month-old Kamarria Sharnay Bates was last seen on August 23, in the area of Cutler Drive in Huntsville.

Kamarria Sharnay Bates

Kiaya Miliayah Barnett

Authorities say she could be in the company of her mother, 15-year-old Kiaya Miliayah Barnett. Barnett is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police think the pair could be traveling to Colbert County or Calhoun County.

If you have any information about the location of Kamarria Sharnay Bates or Kiayah Miliayah Barnett, call the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100.

