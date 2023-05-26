A 60-year-old man is facing multiple sexual-related charges involving a child, according to online jail records. (Madison County Jail)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 60-year-old man is facing multiple sexual-related charges involving a child, according to online jail records.

Joseph Fred Robinson was arrested on Thursday, May 25. He was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12, first-degree sodomy/strong arm and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Robinson knew the victim.

Robinson was booked into the Madison County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

A felon examination has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Madison County Courthouse.