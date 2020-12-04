Police say carjacker led them on chase before crashing in Five Points

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigators said a carjacker stole a vehicle at gunpoint, led authorities on a chase and crashed in the Five Points Area.

Huntsville Police confirm a victim was carjacked at gunpoint at Sophia’s Grocery on Highway 72.

Officers located the stolen vehicle near University Drive and Memorial Parkway. Police said the driver ran the red light at Pratt Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way and hit another vehicle.

HEMSI emergency crews took the suspect and the other driver to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.