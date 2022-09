HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A death investigation is underway in Huntsville after one person was found dead late Friday night.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 1100-block of Pratt Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

A person was found dead at the scene and investigators were speaking with a person of interest as of late Saturday morning.

Police confirmed the case will be presented to a grand jury.