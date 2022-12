HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Crews are on the scene of a shooting on Melody Road in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Management Services Inc. (HEMSI), the shooting happened just after 8 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) told News 19 one gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD said there is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.