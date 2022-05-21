HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say an alligator was spotted in the Rocket City on Friday night.

In a Facebook post, Huntsville Police said said they encountered a “Florida Man” entering Huntsville, in reference to the gator. It was found on Friday night around 8 p.m. on Haysland Road.

“‘Florida Man’ seen entering into Huntsville, heard it was the best place to live in the country!” police wrote on social media. The Rocket City was recently rated the best place to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Police say animal control contacted a game warden in reference to the gator in the road.

Despite the rare Friday night sighting, this isn’t nearly the first time an alligator was seen in North Alabama.

Last year, the city reported a spike in calls of alligator sightings after citizens reported seeing a gator on Zierdt Road in West Huntsville and in the Haysland area of South Huntsville. At that time, officials told News 19 alligators have been here for a long time, but construction could be driving them to more visible areas.

“You need to stay away and be respectful that they’re living their life out and we just happen to be touching each other’s lives,” said Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard.

Last year, News 19 took this footage of a local alligator spotted in Huntsville: