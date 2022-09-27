HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One week after a group of women had their purses stolen, they are looking for answers. Several of the women reached out to News 19 to share where the investigation stands.

One of the women didn’t want to show her face on camera but agreed to do an interview. She said the ordeal “definitely feels intrusive, it definitely feels disappointing.” She said last Tuesday evening, a day after her car window was smashed and her purse was stolen she got “bad news” from her bank.

“My ID had been used four times to withdraw from two different accounts to which we reported the fraud to, in person and over the phone on Monday,” she said.

The woman said she had taken all of the proper precautions like reporting her card stolen, contacting police, and shutting down her accounts.

She said whoever ended up with her wallet and driver’s license after the theft, was able to use her ID to withdraw money from several different branches of her bank, stating whoever was taking the cash was only caught when the person was brazen enough to walk inside the bank.

News 19 reached out to Huntsville Police and obtained several surveillance images from the bank.

One picture gives a good look at a woman at the counter inside the bank. The other picture shows the woman in her car, at a bank window.

Photo: Huntsville Police

Photo: Huntsville Police

Huntsville Police said they are “still working to identify the suspect(s)” and need the public’s assistance identifying the woman in the surveillance images.

The victim said after she saw the images she was even more shocked that the suspect was able to use her ID to access her bank accounts.

“She definitely didn’t look like me,” the victim told News 19.

The person in the surveillance images was busted at the fifth branch of the bank they attempted to obtain money from when they went inside. The victim said her bank said the teller immediately knew something was “off” about the woman.

However, the woman was not arrested or taken in by security. Instead, the victim told News 19 that the bank kept the woman’s ID and the woman “ran out” of the bank.

“There was really no recourse,” the victim said.

The victim tells News 19 that the whole experience has just been “absolutely awful” for their family.

“I think it has made us really aware of a lot of different safeguards that we can and have put in place over the last week,” they said.

They said the bank has been great about returning their funds. Now, the victim is just focused on the investigation and hopes someone can help identify a suspect based on the surveillance photos.

If you know anything about the woman in the surveillance pictures or have any information on the case, you are urged to call Huntsville Police (HPD) at 256-722-7100. HPD reminds people to never leave valuable items in their cars.