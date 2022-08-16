NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple stolen items and methamphetamine were found during the search of a New Hope home on Tuesday, according to local law enforcement.

New Hope Police Sgt. Tim Garrett said the department searched a home on Racetrack Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

During the search, Garrett said officers found multiple items that had been stolen from local mini storage units, as well as, methamphetamine. Garrett said there was a child under the age of 5 inside the home who was turned over to DHR.

Garrett said he believed the home’s residents had also been tampering with Huntsville Utilities services.

Justin Taylor Franco was arrested in connection to the stolen items and methamphetamine, according to Garrett.

Madison County Jail records show Franco was charged with the chemical endangerment of a non-family member, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $6,000 bond.