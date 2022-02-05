MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday night, in what officials are calling an “apparent suicide.”

In a statement, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Brent Patterson said the inmate was discovered to be unresponsive in her cell around 9 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Officials said officers, along with medical jail staff, tried to revive the inmate, which were later continued by HEMSI. The inmate, identified only as a 48-year-old woman, died at Huntsville Hospital.

Patterson said the inmate was booked into the jail on January 27, 2022, and charged with violating her probation subsequent to possession of a forged instrument.

Police say next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy will be conducted. The investigation is ongoing.