Police investigating shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was injured in a shooting at Huntsville Park Apartments off of Sparkman Drive on Monday. Huntsville Police confirm one victim had non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.