Police investigating shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue states structure fires are almost twice as likely to happen during the winter months, and unfortunately, family homes account for a portion of those calls. One homeowner led News 19 through her house, which caught fire on New Year's Day.

As for the cause of the house fire, homeowner Ashley Barnes is still unsure. What she does know is that the fire started on her family's back patio and quickly spread throughout the house.