Police investigate shooting near Wavaho on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting near the Wavaho gas station on Pulaski Pike.

A HEMSI emergency crew took the victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

Huntsville Police are investigating the shooting.

