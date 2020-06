HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating racially charged graffiti found on a Huntsville overpass Tuesday morning.

WHNT News 19 received a viewer call about the graffiti on the Memorial Parkway overpass at Governors Drive around 3:00 a.m.

Huntsville Police say they are investigating.

This is just ten days after similar vandalism was found on a parkway overpass at Airport Road.