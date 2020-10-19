Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle on Cecil Ashburn Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police responded to the call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Cecil Ashburn Drive Monday morning. The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. near Avalon Drive

Officers on the scene said the person hit is an adult male.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle broken down on the opposite side of the road from where the person was hit. They were working to determine if the person hit was the owner of that vehicle and possibly crossing the road.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic continued moving in the area, but was slow while emergency crews were on the scene.