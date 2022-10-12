The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a fatal incident early Wednesday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is on the scene of a fatal incident early Wednesday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed one person is dead following an incident on Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road, though the cause of death is unknown at this time.

An HPD official on the scene says the victim was a male, and that they believe there was no foul play involved. A bicycle could be seen next to the victim, according to News 19 crews on scene.

Authorities say two witnesses saw the incident happen and called 911.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while emergency crews are on the scene.