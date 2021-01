MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Fox Army Health Clinic to personnel that meets the criteria for Phase 1B in accordance with the modified DoD population schema.

Personnel included in Phase 1B include; National critical capabilities, Personnel deploying outside of the United States, or preparing to deploy within the next 90 days, TRICARE beneficiaries age 75 and older, and Front line essential workers.