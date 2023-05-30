HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a police chase ended with a crash off Mastin Lake Road and two suspects in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Huntsville Police Lieutenant Randy Owens told News 19 the chase began on Memorial Parkway and ended in a crash on Murray Road.

According to Owens, no one was injured and both suspects were taken into custody.

Owens said the driver had prior traffic warrants and they are running the passenger’s name to see if he has any records as well.

This is a developing story.