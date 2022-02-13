HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police believe a power outage in south Huntsville on Sunday night was caused by a car striking a utility pole.

Huntsville Police told News 19 that officers responded to a scene on Taylor Road and Old Taylor Road to assist with a fire call around 6:20 p.m. They believe the car striking the pole caused both the fire and the power outage.

The driver and vehicle left the scene of the accident.

Around the same time, Huntsville Utilities released an alert stating there was a power outage in the Big Cove area from Miller Lane south to Old Big Cove Road and from Green Mountain Road east to Highway 431 South. Huntsville Utilities has since restored the area’s power.