HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police were called to a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Chancellor Square Apartments.

News 19 crews at the shooting saw several police cars and an ambulance.

An officer on scene told News 19 the shooting stemmed from a domestic issue and a shot was fired – but nobody was injured.

The officer added children were in the home and the investigation is still ongoing.