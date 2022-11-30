HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A person was taken into custody on University Drive in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

A Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a commercial van was taken from a local business. Witnesses saw multiple officers surrounding a Blake Brothers Service van.

HPD officers spotted the vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday and were involved in a short chase on University Drive.

HPD has yet to release the identity of the person, or if there will be any charges filed.