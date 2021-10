MADISON, Ala. — Polaris Huntsville is looking to hire assemblers, welders, and material handlers at its job fair Saturday in Madison.

The job fair is set to be held in the Polaris Industries plant at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m.

The company will be offering full-time employment for these positions.

If you can’t make the job fair, there is an option to apply online on the Polaris website.