Teresa’s husband, 39-year-old Ronnie Cupps, was arrested by Huntsville Police on October 31, 2022. U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrest.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A plea hearing has been set for a man accused of murdering his wife in a domestic-related incident, according to online court records.

Huntsville Police said that officers found 52-year-old Teresa Ellen Cupps dead inside a home on Boardman Street on October 30, 2022.

He was charged with murder and taken to the Madison County Jail, where he is still being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

According to a court document filed on November 1, Ronnie Cupps attacked his wife, Teresa Cupps “with a claw hammer in the head and face.” The court record says the incident happened “on or about” October 27.

A virtual plea hearing is set for May 22, court records say.