Planning on donating toys to patients at Huntsville Hospital Women & Children? Here’s how to do it

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Hospital Foundation will still be accepting toy donations for patients at Women & Children during the holiday season.

For children that can’t be home for the holidays, the toys help the hospital make sure children feel special while receiving care.

The Foundation has made it easy to buy toys for patients – they’ve created an Amazon wish list, and items purchased through Amazon will be shipped directly to the hospital.

For those who would rather donate in person, donations of one or two items or after-hours/weekend donations can be dropped with the security guard at the Women & Children security desk.

For those making larger donations, call (256) 265-7242 to schedule a drop off time.

The Foundation says the highest priority items include Play-Doh, colored pencils, and toys for infants, toddlers, and teens.

All donations must be new, unwrapped, and will be quarantined for 72 hours before being given to patients.