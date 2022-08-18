HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A small plane went down near Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday afternoon.

News 19 crews on the scene say no one was injured in the incident. There was no information immediately available on the circumstances that led to the plane going down, or where the plane was coming from.

Huntsville Executive Airport is located at 358 Bolling Road in Meridianville. According to the airport’s website, the Executive Flight Center is the “closest airport to downtown Huntsville” and specializes in private and corporate aviation.

News 19 has reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for more information.