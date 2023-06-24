HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A coffee shop with ties to New Orleans is spreading its roots across North Alabama once again.

PJ’s Coffee is opening a new downtown Huntsville location under in the Region’s parking deck on Holmes Avenue.

The New Orleans-based shop first entered North Alabama in 2022 when it opened a store in Madison.

PJ’s Coffee specializes in a portfolio of roasts inspired by New Orleans’ French Quarter. They offer a variety of drinks, including hot, iced, and frozen coffees, organic tea, and breakfast items. PJ’s also offers freshly fried beignets.

While the opening date is unclear, construction has already begun and the company aims to have the store opened in the next eight weeks.

The new location will be the seventh PJ’s coffee shop in Alabama.

