Pizza Hut franchisee filling 50 jobs at four Huntsville locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Still looking for a job?

GPS Hospitality, which manages four Pizza Hut locations in Huntsville, is looking to fill 50 job openings.

The openings are for managers, delivery drivers, and restaurant staff.

The interview process is taking place online, and anyone interested can text “GPS” to 37872 or visit the company’s website to apply.

Management level employees can receive performance-based bonuses, benefits, and other perks.

All team members are eligible for accrued vacation time after one year of employment.

Locations in Huntsville include:

4802 University Drive NW

11570 Memorial Parkway S

2417 N Memorial Parkway

2246 Winchester Road NE, Unit #308