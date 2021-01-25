Pints and Pixels reopening at new location Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some businesses have struggled and were forced to close over the past year because of COVID-19, but one Huntsville business is soon re-opening in a new location.

Pints and Pixels, the retro gaming bar, will open to the public at its new location Tuesday at Campus 805 on Clinton Avenue.

The bar closed down March 1, 2020, when the owners announced relocation plans to the new venue.

The pandemic slowed things down for them, but the owners are set for their grand re-opening Tuesday, January 26.

Again, their new location is at Campus 805, next to Fringe Salon.