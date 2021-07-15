Pinta sailing into Huntsville’s Ditto Landing this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wooden museum ship will be docking at a north Alabama marina this week.

The Pinta, a replica of the ship that sailed as part of Christopher Columbus’s voyage, will be docking in the Rocket City – at Ditto Landing (293 Ditto Landing Road SE, Huntsville) on Thursda, July 15.

Historically, the Pinta was the first ship to spot the “New World,” on October 12, 1492.

The replica ship was launched in Brazil back in 2005, and has sailed the world as a sailing museum since, educating school children and the public alike about the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and other early explorers to discover the American continent, then known as the “New World.”

While in port, the public can visit the ship for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $6.50 for adults, $6 for seniors 60 and older, and $5.50 for students aged 5-16. Children 4 and under are free, and no reservations are necessary for the self-guided tours.

Groups wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member should call (850) 686-3612 or visit the museum website and click “take a tour.”

Groups must include at least 15 people for a special rate of $4.50 per person. There is no maximum on group sizes.

The Pinta will remain docked at Ditto Landing until Monday, July 26, when it will set sail for Lake Guntersville and the Guntersville City Harbor.