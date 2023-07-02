HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — A family has filed a lawsuit against Pineview Christian Academy and the school’s head administrator for negligence in response to claims of sexual assault.

In a lawsuit filed on June 28, the plaintiff’s family outlines the academy’s failure to respond to a sexual assault claim in a serious manner. Due to the plaintiff’s age, they are referred to as Jane Doe or Jane throughout the filing and the mother is referred to as Mary Doe.

Multiple defendants are listed in the lawsuit, including Pineview Christian Academy, the Pineview principal and a male student at Pineview.

According to court documents, Jane was attending a school-sponsored event in September 2022 when the male student, 17, touched her inappropriately while they were on the lake. Later that night, she reported it to teachers and thought about calling her parents but decided it was too late to call and decided to stay until the next day.

The lawsuit also states Jane Doe is aware the boy had touched other girls inappropriately and that two other teachers spoke with Jane Doe and other girls this happened to at the event.

In the complaint, it states the boy left the camp that night, and Jane Doe was relieved to not have to see him the next day. However, on the following Tuesday morning, court documents show the boy returned to school and other students began to discuss what happened.

At this point, the filing says that Tammy Horvath with the Alabama Department of Human Resources came to the school to meet with the girl and the head administrator, Timothy Payne.

Payne reportedly walked Jane to meet Horvath when she says he told her, “You’ll be with Ms. Tammy because I am guessing you don’t want me in there,” and allegedly laughed. The victim says she felt he was joking at her expense about the situation.

The lawsuit says that due to the situation, Jane missed a couple of volleyball practices and was told by her coach that since she was being ‘disrespectful and had a bad attitude,’ she was then not allowed to start in games and her playing time was cut.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe’s parents were notified that the school’s investigation revealed “no evidence” of anything happening in a meeting.

In November 2022, Payne and the Board of Administration sent an email to her mother proposing an “agreed upon mutual separation” that included not only Jane but also her siblings, citing that the school felt it would best because it “was clear we can’t meet your level of expectations.”

Jane’s parents then requested a meeting with the board, the lawsuit shows, saying they didn’t feel it was appropriate for their children to be kicked out of school when they ‘had done nothing wrong except their daughter had raised a complaint of sexual assault.” The court documents say the board then backtracked, stating it was just a suggestion and they weren’t forcing them out.

Jane Doe’s parents decided to voluntarily withdraw their children from the school following the meeting, according to the lawsuit. However, things did not end there.

On the children’s last day of school, the lawsuit claims Payne approached the mother and requested that she sign a “separation agreement,” stating that it “just means we are no longer responsible for Jane Doe’s education.”

The lawsuit says upon further review of the document, which Payne had already signed, the plaintiff’s mother discovered that it was actually a non-disclosure agreement that included the family dropping all claims. Jane’s mother reportedly refused to sign it.

After she refused to sign the agreement, court documents show the school told Jane’s mother that the refund they promised wouldn’t be honored until the non-disclosure agreement was signed.

The lawsuit alleges that Pineview Christian Academy neglected its duty “to properly hire, train and supervise all staff at Pineview when they failed to hire, train, and supervise sufficient staff to protect the students, including Plaintiff Jane Doe, from negligence and the inactions of Defendant Payne.”

The plaintiff’s family is requesting a trial by jury in this case.