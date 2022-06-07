HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Heavy rainfall and storms brought flooding issues to the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday – but that doesn’t seem to be the end of this week’s rain.
The Weather Authority reports a chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday, which could bring heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and high wind gusts to the Tennessee Valley. See the full forecast from News 19 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier here.
News 19 compiled a gallery of flooding photos we received from viewers in North Alabama, though most of them came from the Huntsville area. If you received flooding or other storm-related issues near you, submit your photos to photo@whnt.com!