HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Heavy rainfall and storms brought flooding issues to the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday – but that doesn’t seem to be the end of this week’s rain.

The Weather Authority reports a chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday, which could bring heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and high wind gusts to the Tennessee Valley. See the full forecast from News 19 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier here.

News 19 compiled a gallery of flooding photos we received from viewers in North Alabama, though most of them came from the Huntsville area. If you received flooding or other storm-related issues near you, submit your photos to photo@whnt.com!

Rainwater starts to overflow in a ditch on Redstone Road (Photo submitted by Linda Quinn)

Flooding at Aldridge Creek at Green Cove Road (Photo submitted by Linda Quinn)

Flooding at Aldridge Creek at Green Cove Road (Photo submitted by Linda Quinn)

Flooding at Aldridge Creek at Green Cove Road (Photo submitted by Linda Quinn)

Flooding at a ballpark on Redstone Road in south Huntsville. (Photo submitted by Linda Quinn)

Hail falls around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Hampton Cove. (Video submitted by Courtney Willoughby)





Flooding and damage caused by excessive rainfall in Big Cove on Tuesday afternoon. (Photos submitted by Sarah Holland)





Flooding and rain damage near Big Cove Holiness Church. (Photos submitted by Sarah Holland)