HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M University (AAMU) cut the ribbon on a new 6,000-seat event center Friday.

According to a social media post made by the university, the 135,000 square foot center will serve as the site for many major events, including sports and graduation ceremonies. The building will also house AAMU’s hall of fame, admissions office, meeting rooms, and a Chick-Fil-A location.

The new event center is located on Memorial Parkway between Louis Crews Stadium and the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) North Precinct.

The ribbon cutting Friday morning was attended by AAMU President Daniel K. Wims, President Emeritus Dr. Andrew Hugine, members of the university’s board of trustees, administrators, and community leaders.

