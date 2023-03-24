HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Council approved the repaving of 51 residential streets during Thursday night’s meeting.
The City of Huntsville says that Wiregrass Construction Company won a 5.1 million dollar contract to pave these streets.
This is the beginning of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Phase 2 plan to repave residential areas. Battle’s 2022-2023 budget includes nearly 20 million dollars for street improvements, the most money allocated ever for residential resurfacing.
Some of the streets that will be worked on include:
- Holmes Avenue access road NW from Fairway Drive to the end of the street
- Short Pike Road from Wall Triana Highway to the end of the street
- Appalachee Drive from Garth Road to Stonehurst Drive
- Dallas Avenue from Holmes Avenue to Church Street
- Whitesburg Drive from Drake Avenue to Whitesport Drive
- Harvard Road from Governors Drive to Marsheutz Avenue
- Amanda Circle from Craigmont Road to the end of the street
- Darnell Street from Shades Crest Road to Colice Road
- Coventry Circle from Big Cove Road to the cul-de-sac
At the end of 2022, Phase 1 of the plan was completed after 108 streets were repaved. You can find a complete lift of the 51 streets here.