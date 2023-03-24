HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Council approved the repaving of 51 residential streets during Thursday night’s meeting.

The City of Huntsville says that Wiregrass Construction Company won a 5.1 million dollar contract to pave these streets.

This is the beginning of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Phase 2 plan to repave residential areas. Battle’s 2022-2023 budget includes nearly 20 million dollars for street improvements, the most money allocated ever for residential resurfacing.

Some of the streets that will be worked on include:

Holmes Avenue access road NW from Fairway Drive to the end of the street

Short Pike Road from Wall Triana Highway to the end of the street

Appalachee Drive from Garth Road to Stonehurst Drive

Dallas Avenue from Holmes Avenue to Church Street

Whitesburg Drive from Drake Avenue to Whitesport Drive

Harvard Road from Governors Drive to Marsheutz Avenue

Amanda Circle from Craigmont Road to the end of the street

Darnell Street from Shades Crest Road to Colice Road

Coventry Circle from Big Cove Road to the cul-de-sac

At the end of 2022, Phase 1 of the plan was completed after 108 streets were repaved. You can find a complete lift of the 51 streets here.