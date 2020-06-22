Petition calls for mural to replace negative impact of racist graffiti in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A petition is calling for a mural to replace the negative community impact of the racist graffiti written a few weeks ago.

On June 13, Huntsville residents derogatory remarks on the overpass along Memorial Parkway and Airport Road. WHNT News 19 viewer photos showed swastikas and racist language spray painted on the overpass.

Huntsville Police called the incident “racist” and “disgusting” and it was cleaned up within a few hours of the reports.

When Jessica Beach saw how the spray paint affected the community, she wanted to do something.

“Just one day after the graffiti was found and removed, I started a petition to ask the city’s permission for a mural on the location,” said Beach. “I felt something should be done and when I thought of a bold mural put up in place of the graffiti to fight against the racist actions in our community, I became impassioned and began my journey to make it happen.”

Beach says the petition is about bringing the community together.

“Though the graffiti has been removed, people will remember this for the rest of their lives,” she adds. “But something positive can come from it. This isn’t about covering what happened. But it is to open up future conversation about the fact that it did happen and how the response we can have as a unified people can be more powerful. This is my goal.”

Over 130 have signed the petition as of Monday, but Beach is hoping to get more signatures before presenting the idea to the Huntsville City Council.

To add your signature, go to the petition found here: