Petco Foundation donated $40K to Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services was recognized by the Petco Foundation for its lifesaving work with homeless pets in Huntsville, according to a press release.

The foundation says they donated a $40,000 investment in March 2020 to aid the shelter in finding loving homes for Huntsville’s shelter dogs and cats.

Through a partnership with the Petco Foundation, Huntsville Animal Services will be able to provide in-house spay and neuter for shelter pets in order to get them to their newly adopted homes more quickly.

“Please visit our local Petco at 6140 University Drive, NW, Huntsville,” Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said. “Be sure and thank Petco staff for helping to make lifesaving investments like this possible.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a check celebration alongside our local Petco store will take place at a future date.