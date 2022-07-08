HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer David McCoy, accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, was fired from the department for failing to show up for three shifts without notice, according to his personnel record.

McCoy is accused of killing his 7-month pregnant girlfriend Courtney Spraggins at his apartment complex, where he was also a courtesy officer, on January 7. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting. Sources say when McCoy called 911 dispatch he claimed Spraggins had committed suicide and that he did not know her.

Investigators found a photo of Spraggins and McCoy inside her car, as well as text messages between the two on her cell phone which provided more details on what led to the incident. McCoy was questioned, arrested and charged that day with capital murder of a person in a vehicle.

News 19 obtained McCoy’s personnel record from the City of Huntsville, including his termination notice and performance evaluations for the two and a half years he was with HPD.

The termination of McCoy’s employment was filed with HPD’s human resource department on January 13, he had been placed on administrative leave following his arrest. Paperwork says he failed to report for his scheduled shifts on Jan. 10 – 12, McCoy was arrested for Spraggins’ murder on Jan. 7 and in the Madison County Jail during those shifts.

The official reasoning for McCoy’s termination was Section 12.1 (B) of the City of Huntsville Personnel Policies and Procedures, “Unauthorized or unreported absence from work for a period of three consecutive working days…..may be considered by the Department Head as a resignation without notice.”

McCoy’s performance reviews showed that he was thought to be “effective” by his supervisors in almost every category of the evaluation, work habits, adaptability, quality of work and quantity of work.

In his most recent review, he was marked as “outstanding” in the personal relations category. Which states that he, “conducts self exceptionally well with co-workers, public and supervisors.”

There has been little movement in McCoy’s case since it was bound over to a Madison County Grand Jury on January 28. His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled. He remains in jail without bond.