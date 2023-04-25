HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday stabbing near Derrick Street and Hall Avenue, according to Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD says Krystal Marie Tysa Thomas was charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed another person around 1:50 p.m.

Courtesy: Madison County Jail

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that the victim was transported to the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in “critical but stable” condition.

Thomas is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 bond.