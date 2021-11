HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was taken to the hospital early Monday morning.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to the 2900-block of Canada Avenue in north Huntsville around 1 a.m.

When arriving, officers found a person had been stabbed.

They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. HPD stated their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victim and person who stabbed them knew each other, however, the victim refused to cooperate with police.