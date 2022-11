HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a person was transported to the hospital after an incident involving a pedestrian.

HPD said it received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the area of Blue Springs Road and Sparkman Drive at around 2:03 p.m.

HPD said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on the scene.

The department said the investigation is ongoing.