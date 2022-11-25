HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was detained after a shooting in Huntsville Friday evening.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Memorial Parkway just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police claim the victim was shot in a separate location on Ortega Circle, but drove to the location on Memorial Parkway to contact law enforcement. The victim was taken to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

A spokesperson with HPD said one “person of interest” was detained as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.