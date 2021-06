Brandon Swanger, 29, was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run wreck Saturday morning in Huntsville. (Photo courtesy Madison County Jail)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was arrested and another person was killed after a deadly wreck in Huntsville early Saturday.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to a wreck near University Drive and Old Monrovia Road around 1 a.m. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Brandon Swanger, 29, was found later in the morning, arrested, and taken to the Madison County Jail.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and booked on a $10,000 bond.