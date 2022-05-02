HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was killed in an accident involving a train Monday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed the person was hit by a train and killed along Cleveland Avenue in the area behind the Huntsville Bus Depot and dog park.

Webster said HEMSI was called to the scene at 9:37 a.m. Huntsville Police said the railroad crossings at Pratt Avenue, Merdian Street, and Oakwood Avenue, will be blocked while authorities investigate.

The crossings were re-opened just after noon.