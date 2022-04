HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – A person was found dead inside a submerged vehicle Sunday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said crews responded to a report of a submerged vehicle in a retention pond just north of US-231/431 and Charity Lane at 7:05 a.m.

After pulling the vehicle from the pond, a person was found inside. Webster said crews were unsure if the victim was a man or woman.