HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said officers are investigating a death on Bonnell Drive.

A Huntsville Police sergeant on scene told News 19 one person was taken to the hospital following what he called an altercation and another had been taken into custody.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not immediately known.