HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured in a wreck late Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the agency was called to a wreck on University Drive just west of the Research Park Blvd overpass at 11:06 a.m.

Webster confirmed the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. The Alabama Department of Transportation said the wreck involved a vehicle fire as well.

Huntsville Police said two westbound lanes of University Drive were closed until the scene was clear, along with the Southbound Research Park Blvd offramp to University Drive WB.